High-flying Denver East basketball soars to thrilling road win against Chaparral

Daylen Kountz throws down a left-handed dunk in Denver East's win over Chaparral on Friday, January 6. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

PARKER--The halftime ceremony wasn't the only show at this game. The entire game was a show.

What was supposed to be a nice celebration--as Chaparral honored its 2012 state championship team at halftime--quickly was spoiled by an array of three-pointers, transition buckets and absolutely vicious dunks from visiting Denver East.

In front of a sold out gym, the No. 4 ranked Angels went on the road and won a thriller, 78-72.

Junior Daylen Kountz led the way for East, tallying a game-high 31 points.

Whether it was on the fast break, beating someone off the dribble, pulling up from the three-point line, Kountz was seemingly scoring at will for four quarters.

He also scored when it mattered most.

East led most of the way, but Chaparral mounted a thrilling comeback in the final minutes as Sophomore Joseph Dalton caught fire from behind the arc for the Wolverines.

The last of his three-point barrage cut the Chaparral deficit to just two points with about 40 seconds to go.

Then, Kountz silenced the raucous home crowd once again.

Before the Wolverines could foul and send East to the Free throw line, Kountz beat a defender and finished with an And-1 floater on the other end, essentially sealing the game for the Angels.

Senior Jamison Washington added 14 points for Denver East, helping his team move to 9-3 on the year.

In defeat, Chaparral's Ronnie Degray had a team-high 23 points, as the Wolverines fell to 6-5 with the loss.

