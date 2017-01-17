Holy Family holds on for the win against Erie

Holy Family tops Erie 58-38 after four quarters of play on Tuesday night. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

BROOMFIELD - Holy Family began the game on top and concluded the game on top against the Erie Tigers on Tuesday night after a 58-38 win to extend their record to 10-4.

Holy Family, also the Tigers, started off the scoring and slowly pulled away till the final seconds of the game. Sophomore Kyly Helbig had a great game for Holy Family, getting inside for the tough shot and hitting his outside shots.

At halftime they lead 17-6.

Although Erie would utilized skillful passing to pull defenders out and hit the man inside, they were unable to put a dent in the growing Holy Family lead.

Cameron Mccurry, also the Erie clean up crew standing 6-foot-9, took down rebounds on both ends of the court to try and keep his team within reach.

However, after the final buzzer rang, it was Holy Family 58, Erie 38.

Holy Family will take on No. 6 ranked Mead on Friday, Jan. 20.

