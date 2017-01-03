Horizon hands Legacy second loss 72-45

BROOMFIELD -- Horizon Hawks' senior, Kylie Jimenez, lead her team to a 72-45 win with 18 points against the Legacy Lightning.
The Lightning, have a stellar turn around season after finishing last year 3-20, entered the game looking to highlight key players freshman, Halle Mackiewicz and junior, Anya Carlson.
The Hawks lead by only three after the first quarter, 17-14, but would begin to find a rhythm in the second quarter and into the second half.
Jimenez would tally a team high of 18 points for the Hawks, three of which were three-pointers. Teammate junior, Isabella Allen, would pull down a total of 10 rebounds to help her team control the ball.
Horizon would tally 34 points in the second half to seal the win 72-45 and give the Lightning only their second loss of the season.
