Huge 2nd half helps DSST-Stapleton basketball blow past The Pinnacle, stay undefeated in conference

DSST-Stapleton's Blake Pullen fist bumps a referee while being introduced before his team's game against the Pinnacle on Thursday, January 26. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER--Every player on Denver Science and Tech-Stapleton must have been knighted at halftime.

Because, the second half is when the home team finally started playing like Knights.

After trailing by eleven points after two quarters of basketball, No. 8 DSST-Stapleton exploded in the second half to beat The Pinnacle 76-59.

Both teams came into the game as the lone undefeated schools in the Frontier League.

Now, the Knights stand on top of the conference.

If anything changed the outcome of the game, it was the play of DSST Sophomore Andray Thomas Jr.

The guard had 22 points on the night, and completely took over the game when it looked like the Knights were in too big of a hole to climb out of.

The 28-point second half advantage helped Denver Science and Tech-Stapleton improve to 11-3 on the season.

