Huge second quarter propels No. 2 Pomona to big win over No. 4 Mullen

Pomona Running Back Theorius Robison holds the ball in the end zone after a touchdown against Mullen on Friday, August 25. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

And, to think, they didn't even have Max Borghi.

The No. 2 ranked Pomona Panthers put up a ridiculous offensive performance in Zero Week, scoring over 50 points in a 52-22 victory over No. 4 Mullen.

Even without Borghi at running back--the Washington State commit hoping to return soon after suffering a gruesome knee injury in last year's playoffs--the defending 5A state runner-ups looked unstoppable against the Mustangs.

Mullen allowed just 20 points per game as a team in 2016, but Pomona eclipsed that mark in only the second quarter.

The Panthers were trailing 14-7 after one quarter, but scored 24 straight points to take a 31-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Running Back Theorius Robison--who is also a two-time wrestling state champ--was sensational on the ground all night. The junior had two touchdowns in the first half alone, including a dazzling 69-yard score to knot the game at 14 a piece early in the second quarter.

Likewise, Senior Quarterback Ryan Marquez was fantastic under center, constantly evading pressure and making great throws on the run, including a beautiful dime to Riley Govan for a touchdown in the second quarter to make it 28-14.

The Panthers added a field goal right before the half, and continued their offensive outpour in the second half to become the first team to score at least 50 points against Mullen since 2014.

Mullen Junior Running back Alonzo Moon had both of his team's touchdowns in the first half.

In just one game, Pomona showed that it can score points as well as any team in 5A. When the Panthers get the electrifying Max Borghi back on the field as well, the rest of the state better watch out.

© 2017 KUSA-TV