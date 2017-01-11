Jefferson Academy earns comeback win against St. Mary's Academy

Jefferson Academy holds St. Mary's Academy to six for the second half win 32-26. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

LITTLETON - The Jefferson Academy Jaguars had a big defensive second half to take down the St. Mary's Academy Wildcats 32-26.

The Wildcats earned their points with good ball movement in the first half to slowly take the lead on the Jags who were unable to find any offensive rhythm.

At the end of the first half, St. Mary's lead by five, 20-15.

Although they would enter the half with hope, the Jags came climbing back with offense of their own. They drove the hoop and managed to tally seventeen more points in two quarters.

Credit for their win belonged to defensive play, shutting down the Wildcats on offense and transitioning to offense quick. St. Mary's only tallied six points in the second half.

Jefferson Academy tallies another win to their record and are now 6-2.

