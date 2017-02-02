Kennedy swarms West for early lead and victory

DENVER - The Kennedy Commanders commanded the court against league opponent Denver West on Thursday night to extend their season record to 11-8.
The Commanders had a grasp on the lead early, utilizing quick ball movement to expose holes in the Cowboy defense for baskets. It also helped that the Cowboys had a hard time holding onto the ball on offense, resulting in easy turnovers for Kennedy.
After half, Kennedy lead West 26-8.
Catching the Commanders off guard; however, the Cowboys came out in the second aggressively fighting for rebounds underneath the hoop and taking it to the rim. They would go on a 10-to-3 point run against the Commanders to pull within 11 points.
Although their improved play would shorten the deficit, Kennedy would still remain ahead and take the game 47-28 after four quarters.
