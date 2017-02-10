Lakewood basketball beats Pomona on Senior Night

Lakewood honors its seniors prior to a game against Pomona on Friday, February 10. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

LAKEWOOD--Senior night is always a great time to remember for high-school athletes. That's especially the case when a team has as many memorable highlight-reel plays as Lakewood did Friday night.

Six Tigers seniors were honored before the team's game against Pomona. And, that was just the start of the show, as Lakewood went on to win big over Pomona 95-54.

The high-flying Tigers were unstoppable on offense, as they hit the 90-point mark for the third time this season.

Not only was Lakewood scoring, but the team was doing it in style.

Whether in the form of pull-up three pointers, crossovers and drives to the basket or even alley-oop dunks, Lakewood gave its fans something to cheer about on almost every possession.

Dallas Bailey, Kolton Peterson and Jacob Storey were all sensational to help the Tigers win their third game in a row.

With the victory, Lakewood moves to an impressive 15-5 overall record this season, with a big matchup against Far Northeast (15-7) looming on Monday.

(© 2017 KUSA)