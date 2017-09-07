Lakewood football celebrates its win over rival Bear Creek on Friday, September 7. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - The momentum had shifted. The Bear Creek student section was going crazy, and it looked like the Bears would pull off a thrilling comeback and give the school a huge win on homecoming night. Then, Lakewood regrouped.

After leading at the half 14-0, the Tigers saw rival Bear Creek tie things up after three quarters. But, two late touchdowns put the home team away and helped Lakewood win 28-14 to start their season with a 2-0 record.

The win marked the second straight year that the Tigers have beat their rivals, and to do it on Bear Creek's homecoming night made it that much more special.

The first quarter of this game was all defense, but Lakewood's offense finally woke up early in the second quarter when Kegan Hufford ran to the end zone for his first of two touchdowns on the night to make it 7-0.

Shortly thereafter, Quarterback Ezekiel Sundberg found Luca Dincola streaking across the middle for a long TD pass, and the visitors went into the locker room with a comfortable 14-0 lead at the half.

However, the Bears didn't want to disappoint their fans on homecoming night.

The third quarter was all Bear Creek, as Quarterback Isaiah Romero and Running Back George Martinez both found the end zone to make it 14-14 heading into the final quarter.

That's when the Tigers settled in and pulled away for good. Hufford helped lead an impressive drive, capped off by another TD run to give Lakewood a one-score advantage to start the 4th quarter.

And, the finishing touches came on perhaps the best high school football play of the week. With about six minutes left to play and the Tigers driving, Sundberg lofted up a ball to Senior Rex Desso, who bobbled and eventually hauled in an incredible 19-yard TD catch to make it 28-14 and essentially seal the game.

Lakewood will look to stay undefeated when they take on Hinkley next week, while Bear Creek will hope for its first win of 2017 against Columbine.

