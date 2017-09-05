Lakewood rallies for 5th set win against Eaglecrest

Lakewood vs Eaglecrest volleyball - Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA, CHAVO)

Don't call it a comeback. The Lakewood Tigers never believed they were out in their match up against the Eaglecrest Raptors.

Despite being down 2-0 after the first two sets -- losing the second set by a hefty margin 25-7 -- the Tigers won the next two sets to force a fifth set.

In a slow start, the Raptors were the superior team after the first two with hits, digs and little mistakes compared to their opponent. Raptors' Lorrin Poulter was a force to reckoned with, leading the team in kills, blocks, and serving aces, plus helping uplift her team.

But it was a fight to the end against the Tigers. They managed to outlast the Raptors after going on a scoring run in the third set to avoid a sweep. Lakewood won 25-23, then won the fourth 25-9, a similar score to the second set but this time on the other side.

In the fifth, the Tigers had too much momentum, and despite Poulter and the Raptors attempt to slow down Lakewood they would fall short.

Lakewood wins the final set 15-11 for a big win on their home-court.

