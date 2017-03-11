Lamar girls basketball wins 3A state championship in defensive battle

Lamar beats Colorado Springs Christian to win the 3A girls' state basketball championship on Saturday, March 11. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER--The saying "defense wins championships" gets overused, but perhaps it can't be said enough for the Lamar girls basketball team.

After holding Colorado Springs Christian to just eighteen points, the Savages won the 3A girls' state championship, 24-18.

The game was a slugfest, as the two teams went into the locker room at halftime knotted 6-6.

Both teams woke up offensively in the second half though, especially Brecken Payne and Cali Clark of Lamar.

The young duo was sensational, and they certainly weren't afraid of the big spotlight.

Payne is a sophomore and Clark is a freshman, but both played as if they had years of high-school basketball experience.

Colorado Springs Christian had just upset No. 1 and undefeated Sterling, but couldn't keep the magic going in the state title.

The Lions came up just short, but still had a fantastic season at 24-3 overall.

Lamar finished 2017 with a 25-2 record, and of course, a state championship trophy to display in the school forever.

