Legend football snaps 6-game losing streak against Fountain-Fort Carson

Caden Meis of Legend High School celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter of his team's win over Fountain-Fort Carson on Thursday, October 19. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - When the final whistle blew, players on the Legend sideline were screaming a phrase you don't hear too often: "Seventh time's a charm!"

With a 10-7 victory over Fountain-Fort Carson, the Titans didn't just snap a 2-game losing streak on the season. They also snapped a 6-game losing streak against their conference foe.

The margin of victory was small, but the significance of it was anything but that.

With the win, Legend improved to .500 on the year at 4-4 overall and got its first conference win in the process.

The Titans did it with defense.

They shut out Fountain-Fort Carson up until the fourth quarter, when Gavin Green found the end zone for the Trojans' first and only score of the night.

That cut the deficit to 10-7, but the home team wouldn't allow another score the rest of the game.

Junior cornerback Justin Boyd has been a takeaway machine on the year for Legend, and once again led the way with two interceptions to stifle any hope of a Fountain-Fort Carson comeback.

Caden Meis found the end zone in the third quarter for the only Titans touchdown of the game. Tacked on to a field goal early in the first quarter, that made it 10-0 Legend at the time.

It turned out that 10 points was all the team needed.

Next up, the Titans will hope to move above .500 next week in a tough matchup against No. 9 Highlands Ranch.

Where as, Fountain-Fort Carson will aim to bounce back against Lakewood.

