Legend softball wins school's first state championship in history

The Legend softball team celebrates its school's first state championship in history. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez)

KUSA - Not much can make a state championship any sweeter than it already is. That is, unless you tack on a little historical significance.

With a 9-3 victory over Fossil Ridge in the 5A softball state title game, Legend won its first state championship in any sport, ever.

"I've never made history before, so this is a first," Legend senior Alyssa Nunn said.

Nunn made history, and she also had the biggest at bat for her team on the day.

In a 3-0 game in the top of the fifth, Nunn ripped a bases clearing triple to right field to score two runs and blow the game wide open.

Zoey LeCompte--who also had a great start on the mound for the Titans--added on to the damage with a 2-RBI single right afterwards, capping off a 6-run 5th inning to make it 7-0 and essentially put the game away.

"It's just like a rush of excitement," LeCompte said after the win. "Your whole body just feels so warm and you can't stop smiling."

Fossil Ridge added 3 runs in the bottom half of the inning--including a two-run homer from Mia Moddelmog--but that was all Legend would give up.

The Titans were far from what their name would suggest. They weren't favorites coming into the postseason. In fact, they were the No. 10 seed. But now, they're the undisputed number one.

"We always believed in ourselves," LeCompte said. "No matter what anybody said about us, we just came together as a team and played as a team."

