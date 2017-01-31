LIVE BLOG: Follow Colorado Signing Day coverage here!

(Photo: Steve Oathout)

KUSA - Thousands of student-athletes across the country will participate in National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

In Colorado, hundreds of prep sports athletes will commit to colleges and universities across America.

Is your son, daughter, niece, nephew, friend or loved one joining in on the action? Let us know!

Check out all of our coverage from across the state here, and join the conversation by posting on social media using #COSigningDay!

Check out photos and videos shared by proud parents, schools and athletes here:

(© 2017 KUSA)