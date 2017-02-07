Longmont Christian pulls away from Heritage Christian

Dominic Puchino goes up for two as Longmont Christian defeats Heritage Christian 61-43 at home. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

LONGMONT - Quick game on Tuesday evening as the Longmont Christian Warriors hosted the Heritage Christian Eagles.

The Warriors powered by the Eagles with an explosion of scoring in the fourth quarter for the 61-43 win. They would net 27 points in the final quarter, while holding the Eagles to 18 points that quarter -- their game high.

Both Jackson Solem and Cameron Jauregui motivated to pull away got hot in the second half the game to pull away from their opponent.

When the final buzzer rang, Warriors defeated the Eagles 61-43 to make their overall record 13-2 with only four game left in the regular season.

