Longmont defeats Fort Morgan for the conference title

In a 3A conference championship the Longmont Trojans faced the Fort Morgan Mustangs under the Friday night lights on the Mustangs home field.

Both an undefeated 4-0 in conference play prior to the match-up, the two took the field for a shot at the conference title as well as a spot in the 3A football playoffs.

The Trojans scored two touchdowns in the first half, one on a long run from Cruz Garcia and the other from junior Jaydon Elkins.

Longmont ended the first half up 14-0 on the Mustangs.

Second half, the Mustangs were still unable to reach the end zone, while allowing two more scores to trail 28-0 in the third. Fort Morgan battled the Trojans, the referees -- being handed a handful of 15-yard penalties throughout the game -- as well as themselves.

Fort Morgan had a couple fumbles and even an interception that ended up hurting the team on the scoreboard and took away any momentum they began to gain.

Eventually the Mustangs would force their way into the end zone after quarterback Isaac Linker hit Grayson Garver who struggled his way past the goal line in the fourth.

Later, with less than a minute in the game, Luis Garcia would fight his way to the end zone for another score.

However, it was too little, too late for the Mustangs as the Trojans win this one 28-13.

