Loveland stays undefeated on season with win over Mountain View

LOVELAND - Loveland's quest for a perfect season continues. The Indians improved to 5-0 on the season, after defeating Mountain View 42-7 on Friday.

Loveland finished the 2016 season with a 9-1 record, but missed the playoffs due to the new Ratings Percentage Index rankings. So far this season, they're making a serious argument why that was a mistake.

The Indians scored 28 points against Mountain View in the first quarter alone. They would go on to win by a final of 42-7.

Loveland will face last year's state runner-up Broomfield next Friday, October 6 at 7 p.m. at Broomfield High School.

Watch the video for extended highlights from the Loveland versus Mountain View football game in the video posted above.

