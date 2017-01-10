KUSA
Machebeuf breaks away from Colorado Academy 75-56

Bishop Machebeuf vs Colorado Academy basketball

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 10:17 PM. MST January 10, 2017

DENVER - The Bishop Machebeuf Buffaloes are having a stellar season, lead by leading scorer Kyler Hensel and a strong surrounding group of teammates. 

The Buffaloes faced another talented 3A team, the Colorado Academy Mustangs, Tuesday night. Buffs 6-1, Mustangs 6-4 entering the game, the two seemed evenly matched following the tip-off. 

The Buffs were quick on transition, breaking down the court quick for easy buckets and the eventual lead. 

At halftime Machebeuf lead Colorado Academy 35-30, Hensel hot with the three-point shot. 

In the second, CA's Hunter Shkapich and Tye Thompson would each hit their fair of shots to try and catch their opponent; however, it wasn't enough to climb back into the game. 

Machebeuf would hang on for the 70-56 win and another tally in the win column. 

