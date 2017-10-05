Monarch football stays undefeated with shootout win over Skyline

Monarch Quarterback CJ Schmanski and Running Back Justin Kiss celebrate after Kiss' touchdown run in the team's 52-42 win over Skyline on Thursday, October 6. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - For once, a little kiss of offense led Monarch to its sixth straight victory.

In an uncharacteristic game for the Coyotes, it looked like the first team to actually get a stop on defense would come out with the win. That turned out to be the case.

No. 9 Monarch beat No. 10 Skyline in a thrilling shootout of undefeated 4A teams by a final score of 52-42.

Coyotes Senior running back Justin Kiss was sensational on the night, posting a staggering statistical performance of 292 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground.

"I had a lot of space to run," Kiss said. "I got the numbers, but realistically, my team did a lot. They opened up huge holes for me."

Falcons running back Jeremy Hollingsworth was also very impressive, finishing with 157 yards and 4 scores.

Their stats tell a pretty good story of the game. The offenses were practically unstoppable.

Both schools scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game, and it looked like the visiting Falcons were about to add a fourth just before the half.

But, a huge goal line stand on 4th down served as the first defensive stop of the game, and shifted the momentum in favor of the Coyotes as the two teams went to the locker room tied at 21.

Monarch would go on to score three consecutive touchdowns to double its lead midway through the third quarter, and a late Skyline rally fell just short.

With the win, the Coyotes improved to 6-0, as they get set for another top 10 matchup against Windsor next week.

"This (win) is huge for us," Kiss said. "It's a lot of momentum going into Week 7. We're really excited about it, and I think we can really build off of it and be better next week."

Meanwhile, Skyline's first loss of the season dropped the Falcons to 5-1, as they'll look to bounce back against Greeley Central on Friday.

