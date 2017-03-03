KUSA
Close

Monarch jumps to early lead to beat Cherry Creek, set up state title rematch with Regis

Monarch beats Cherry Creek to advance to the state championship.

Nick Hehemann, KUSA 11:19 PM. MST March 03, 2017

DENVER--The Monarch Coyotes are hoping to change the popular phrase to "fourth time's a charm". 

For the fourth consecutive season, the school will be the heading to the hockey state championship. And, this time, the Coyotes will try to make history. 

With a 4-1 victory over Cherry Creek in the Frozen Four, Monarch set up a state title rematch with Regis Jesuit on Monday night. 

The Coyotes wasted no time taking control, scoring three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 advantage into the second. 

Franny Churches started things off with a quick goal, and then the next two came off the stick of Brodie Wiener. 

From there, the Bruins could really never get back in it--although, Danny Taggart did score in the second period to cut the deficit to 3-1. 

Still, that was as close as Creek would get, as Monarch added an empty-net goal late to seal the 4-1 victory. 

The Coyotes are the only team to beat Regis this season, and they'll look to do it again Monday to finally get that elusive state championship.

 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories