Monarch jumps to early lead to beat Cherry Creek, set up state title rematch with Regis

Both teams stand for the national anthem before Monarch beats Cherry Creek 4-1 in the Frozen Four on Friday, March 3. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER--The Monarch Coyotes are hoping to change the popular phrase to "fourth time's a charm".

For the fourth consecutive season, the school will be the heading to the hockey state championship. And, this time, the Coyotes will try to make history.

With a 4-1 victory over Cherry Creek in the Frozen Four, Monarch set up a state title rematch with Regis Jesuit on Monday night.

The Coyotes wasted no time taking control, scoring three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 advantage into the second.

Franny Churches started things off with a quick goal, and then the next two came off the stick of Brodie Wiener.

From there, the Bruins could really never get back in it--although, Danny Taggart did score in the second period to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Still, that was as close as Creek would get, as Monarch added an empty-net goal late to seal the 4-1 victory.

The Coyotes are the only team to beat Regis this season, and they'll look to do it again Monday to finally get that elusive state championship.

