Monarch takes home first hockey State Championship

The Monarch Coyotes are the 2017 Ice Hockey State Champions. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

DENVER - Sweet sweet victory finally came for the Monarch Coyotes hockey team Monday night defeating the defending champs the Regis Jesuits Raiders.

After finishing runner-up in the previous four state championships, the Coyotes came back in the third period for the 2-1 win over the Raiders.

Monarch got revenge after falling to the Raiders last year in a heartbreaking 6-1 loss for their fourth runner-up finish in a row, but not this time.

The Coyotes power-play played a major role in their win at University of Denver's Magness Arena.

Seniors Conner Akerson and Brendan Van Haute netted goals with a man advantage in the third period for the Coyotes after trailing by a goal for most of the second period off a goal from Raiders' Wyatt Verity.

Monarch was able to snap the state title losing streak as well as pick up the program's first state championship in ice hockey. Senior and leading scorer, Van Haute, caps his senior season with a gaming winning goal and an assist to make his point totals, 19 goals, 20 assists, and 39 points for the year.

The team finishes the season with an overall record of 12-4-3.

