Monarch vs Valor Christian hockey

LOUISVILLE - The Valor Christian Eagles, although 9-2 are still an underdog in the high-school hockey fight against the Monarch Coyotes.
Friday night, the Coyotes and Eagles faced off in a top 10 hockey match up with neither team netting a goal right off the start.
Eventually, Monarch's Sal Pisciola netted a goal in the first and it all began there. The Coyotes would net another three goals in the first including another tally from Pisciola.
After a scoreless second, the Coyotes' forward would net another two for four goals on the night in a 6-0 victory.
Monarch adds another tally to the win column and will play Cherry Creek January 21st.
