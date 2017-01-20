KUSA
Monarch's Pisciola scores four in 6-0 win over Valor Christian

Monarch vs Valor Christian hockey

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 11:29 PM. MST January 20, 2017

LOUISVILLE - The Valor Christian Eagles, although 9-2 are still an underdog in the high-school hockey fight against the Monarch Coyotes.

Friday night, the Coyotes and Eagles faced off in a top 10 hockey match up with neither team netting a goal right off the start.

Eventually, Monarch's Sal Pisciola netted a goal in the first and it all began there. The Coyotes would net another three goals in the first including another tally from Pisciola. 

After a scoreless second, the Coyotes' forward would net another two for four goals on the night in a 6-0 victory. 

Monarch adds another tally to the win column and will play Cherry Creek January 21st. 

 

(© 2017 KUSA)


