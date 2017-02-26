Monarch's 'Super Seven' make improbable basketball run

LOUISVILLE - If we're being honest, the saying "Superheroes wear capes" is mostly true. But at Monarch High School, they wear jerseys.

"Something happened to us this year I've never had happen before in 27 years of varsity coaching," girls basketball head coach Bill Bradley said.

No, he didn't have a player with x-ray vision, nor could any of his athletes fly. Instead, their power came in numbers -- or lack there of. Dubbed the 'Super Seven' at the start of the season, the Coyotes girls basketball team was just that: seven.

"I walked into the gym and I was like, 'Well, we have seven girls. Let's see how this goes,'" senior Jasmine Jeffcoat said of meeting the varsity team for the first time. "[But] it's honestly been one of the most amazing experiences of my life. You really learn what it's like to work hard and really want to win."

"It was a little scary to be honest. I've never, in my past three years of high school, I've never had this situation occur," senior Peyton Carter added.

Bradley says the Coyotes graduated six seniors the previous year. With low numbers at tryouts, his roster was set with two seniors, three sophomores and two freshmen -- meaning, each game there would only be two substitutes and no room for injuries or excessive fouling, a luxury other teams can afford.

"I think we've evolved to realize as players, it hurts our team when we commit fouls," Bradley said.

The team became very disciplined, and learned several new offenses so they could control the pace of the game. Conditioning also improved, and Bradley had to get creative when it came to practice because, honestly, it's kind of hard to do drills or scrimmaging with seven bodies." The Monarch boys' sophomore team became a huge help, and the teams would often times work out together in the gym.

"Did I ever dream that these kids would catch on and absorb it and grab it so hard? I never dreamed it, and that's been such a pleasure to watch," Bradley said.

It's true. At the beginning of the season, many opponents looked at Monarch and maybe didn't give them enough credit. Maybe that's because they didn't know how good they could be with such a small roster.

"Sometimes you can tell when people underestimate you. There's ten people on one side warming up, and then we've got six or seven on this side. Do they know that we're good?" Carter asked.

The Coytoes were better than good. They finished the season on a seven game win streak, and earned a first round bye into the 5A playoffs. Their second round game would be against Fairview, a strong team that was seeded much lower, after forfeiting a handful of games earlier in the season.

On top of that, Monarch lost one of its players to a spring sport meaning, the 'Super Seven' would become the 'Super Six' right as it was hitting post-season play. Despite a late comeback effort against Fairview, Monarch would fall short, and its season would end after Friday's game.

"No matter how many people we have, as long as you play with heart and determination, you can get far," Carter said.

"It's just an honor to be a part of. I would never want to be part of any other team," Jeffcoat added.

