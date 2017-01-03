Mountain Range holds the lead against Northglenn

Mountain Range hands Northglenn 60-43 loss. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

BROOMFIELD -- The Mountain Range Mustangs scored 35 points in the second half to surge past the Northglenn Norsemen 60-43 on Tuesday night.

A strong Mustang defense held the Norsemen to only seven points in the first quarter and nine points in the third quarter, while the offense remained consist, scoring an average of 15 points a quarter.

Mountain Range's Tyler Smith extended the teams lead from big shots outside, hitting three three-pointers in the second half.

The Mustangs will face No. 2 Rock Canyon tomorrow on the Jaguars home court.

