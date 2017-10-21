Mountain View claims first ever softball state title in school history

(Photo: Taylor Temby/KUSA)

AURORA - Mountain View is a softball state champion for the first time in school history. On Saturday, the Mountain Lions defeated Pueblo Central 7-3 to become the 4A state champions.

Mountain View -- who entered the state tournament an 11 seed -- immediately got to work in the first inning. The Lions were tough on defense led by senior Izzy Griego and freshman pitcher Bailey Carlson, and the bats got swinging early thanks to Raleigh Basart and Jaycee Schroeder to put their team ahead 2-0.

Senior Kaley Barker made her last high school game count, with a two-RBI double in the second inning and her third RBI of the game in the sixth inning.

Mountain View took a commanding 7-0 lead as they entered the seventh inning, but had to fend off a late comeback effort from Pueblo Central, who scored three runs in the bottom before the game became final.

"It was really tough the past two years making it to the final four and coming up short every year, so we deserve this," Barker said. "This is the best way it could've ended. I have one other senior, Izzy Griego our short stop, coming here the past few years, this is the way we wanted to go out."

