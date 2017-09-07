Mountain Vista explodes on offense to beat Rangeview

(Photo: KUSA)

AURORA - Last week, Rangeview and Doherty combined for one of the highest-scoring high school football games in state history. For awhile Thursday night in Aurora, it looked the Raiders would do it again with Mountain Vista.

The two programs combined for 76 points, with the Golden Eagles getting the 52-24 victory.

Despite a close start to the game, Mountain Vista exploded on offense late in the first quarter. After the Raiders took a 10-6 lead, the Golden Eagles would score 27 unanswered points to take a commanding 33-18 lead at halftime. Senior Tristan Smith led the way with a 77-yard touchdown reception and a 78-yard punt return for touchdown.

Mountain Vista improves to 1-1 on the season with the win. The Golden Eagles will play cross-town rival ThunderRidge next Friday. Rangeview will look to get its first victory of the year against a tough Regis Jesuit next week.

Tune in to the Saturday morning Prep Rally for more highlights from the Mountain Vista vs. Rangeview football game.

