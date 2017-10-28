Mountain Vista takes both 5A Girls and Boys Cross Country Team State Championships

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

The starting gun sounded once again in Colorado Springs, Colo. at the Norris Penrose Events Center on Saturday morning with a huge showing of high schools from around the state.

In the 5A classification the Mountain Vista Golden Eagles made their presence known winning both the 5A Girls and Boys Team State Championships.

Across the finish line first was Monarch's Charlie Perry (15:36.8) followed by Rock Canyon's Chris Theodore (15:42.1) and Dakota Ridge's Austin Vancil (15:46.1).

During the girls 5A race, Mountain Vista finished one, two. First, Jenna Fitzsimmons (18:10.3) then Caroline Eck (18:16.4) to help seal the team title for the Golden Eagles. Boulder's Claudia Burgess finished third with a time of 18:16.6 on the heels of Eck.



In the 3A girls race, the Peak to Peak Pumas went back-to-back-to-back finishing one, two, three for to eventually help their team also win the team title handily for the second year in a row.





Here are the top five results from each classification.

5A Girls:

1. Mountain Vista - Jenna Fitzsimmons - 18:10.3

2. Mountain Vista - Caroline Eck - 18:16.4

3. Boulder - Claudia Burgess - 18:16.6

4. Broomfield - Ivy Gonzales - 18:20.3

5. Thornton - Stephanie Carrasco - 18:21.5



5A Girls Team:

1. Mountain Vista

2. Broomfield

3. Rock Canyon

4. Rocky Mountain

5. Fairview

5A Boys:

1. Monarch - Charlie Perry - 15:36.8

2. Rock Canyon - Chris Theodore - 15:42.1

3. Dakota Ridge - Austin Vancil - 15:46.1

4. Eaglecrest - Mason Brown - 15:47.2

5. Denver East - Harrison Scudamore - 15:49.8



5A Boys Team:

1. Mountain Vista

2. Rock Canyon

3. Rampart

4. Monarch

5. Dakota Ridge

4A Girls:

1. Battle Mountain - Elizabeth Constien - 18:03.9

2. Palmer Ridge - Isabella Prosceno - 18:17.8

3. Littleton - Addi Iken - 18:29.3

4. Air Academy - Paige Embaugh - 18:38.0

5. Windsor - Morgan Hykes - 18:41.2



4A Girls Team:

1. Battle Mountain

2. Palmer Ridge

3. Durango

4. Air Academy

5. Valor Christian

4A Boys:

1. Valor Christian - Cole Sprout - 15:42.1

2. Silver Creek - Brock Dykema - 15:56.4

3. Air Academy - Cal Banta - 15:58.8

4. Silver Creek - James Lee - 15:58.9

5. Palmer Ridge - Ryan Matson - 15:59.2



4A Boys Team:

1. Palmer Ridge

2. Centaurus

3. Silver Creek

4. Niwot

5. Air Academy

3A Girls:

1. Peak to Peak - Quinn McConnell - 18:31.6

2. Peak to Peak - Anna Shults - 18:38.5

3. Peak to Peak - Tiana Bradfield - 18:48.3

4. Steamboat Springs - Maggi Congdon - 18:54.1

5. Frontier Academy - Hannah Ellis - 18:54.6



3A Girls Team:

1. Peak to Peak

2. Steamboat Springs

3. Classical Academy

4. Holy Family

5. Alamosa



3A Boys:

1. Classical Academy - Mason Norman - 15:56.7

2. Elizabeth - David Fine - 16:02.1

3. Lamar - Blake Davis - 16:17.5

4. Frontier Academy - Levi Chambers - 16:25.3

5. Holy Family - Kyle McCabe - 16:26.9



3A Boys Team:

1. Classical Academy

2. SkyView Academy

3. Peak to Peak

4. Alamosa

5. Frontier Academy

2A Girls:

1. Nederland - Helen Cross - 18:52.0

2. Telluride - Soleil Gaylord - 19:09.0

3. Nederland - Sarah Davidson - 19:29.8

4. Alexander Dawson - Lucca Fulkerson - 19:41.0

5. Crested Butte - Maria O'Neal - 19:46.0



2A Girls Team:

1. Nederland

2. Paiona

3. Lyons

4. Shining Mountain Waldorf

5. Crested Butte

2A Boys:

1. South Routt RE-3 - Benjamin Kelley - 16:06.5

2. Lyons - Isaac Roberts - 16:14.6

3. Telluride - Jaden Evans - 16:35.8

4. Rocky Ford - Cody Danley - 16:43.1

5. Heritage Christian Academy - Seth Bruxvoort - 16:50.5



2A Boys Team:

1. Lyons

2. Heritage Christian Academy

3. Rocky Ford

4. Mancos

5. Sargent

