Mullen wins thriller against rival Regis Jesuit 40-39

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA, CHAVO)

Rivalry night didn't disappoint.

A packed house at Regis Jesuit High School, the No. 9 Mullen Mustangs and the No.3 Regis Jesuit Raiders took their game down to the final seconds in order to declare a winner.

Long time rivals, the two teams took the field motivated and prepared for an always competitive game.

Early on it looked like Regis' game, sending in two field goals and a passing touchdown from Justin Lamb to Jake Heimlicher for the early lead.

Mullen would get on the board in second quarter after a long connection from Dominic Depizzol to Wind Henderson.

At the end of the first half, the Raiders lead the Mustangs 20-6.

The two teams would exchange touchdowns until the third quarter before Regis Jesuit would pull ahead again 39-26.

But don't count the Mustangs out, this is in-fact a rivalry game. After an exchange in interceptions, the Mustangs ended up with the ball that they'd soon convert into seven points to pull within six (39-33).

Mullen opted to onside kick and Vaughnn Stintt lands on the ball for the recovery and a shot to tie, or better yet, win the game.

With only six seconds on the clock, 4th and two, six yards to the end zone. Depizzol hits Alonzo Moon for a Mustang score and the 40-39 upset win.





Despite their competition on the field, the two Catholic schools came together throughout the week, before the game, and at halftime to help raise money and items for those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

Mullen conducted a drive for supplies that has displayed an outpouring of support, so much the items will be delivered via semi-truck to Houston.

The Raiders took up a collection at their Mass of the Holy Spirit last week and brought in nearly $9000 and are sending the money to the two Jesuit high schools in Houston (Strake Jesuit and Cristo Rey) to help the families affected by the hurricane.

