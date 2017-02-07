No. 1 Grandview girls' basketball erupts in second half to pull away from No. 4 Horizon

No. 1 Grandview huddles before its game against No. 4 Horizon on Tuesday, February 7. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

THORNTON--Kylie Jimenez won the showdown of stars. Grandview won the game.

In a matchup of two top 5 teams in 5A, the entire Wolves lineup erupted offensively in the second half as No. 1 Grandview pulled away from No. 4 Horizon to win 69-45.

Of course, UCLA-commit Michaela Onyenwere was fantastic once again for the top ranked team in the state.

The Grandview Senior had a team-high 23 points, but also played the role of distributor as several Wolves got involved in the scoring late.

In the first half especially, Onywenwere and Jimenez were going back and forth on the court, as the Wolves took just a 30-28 point lead into the locker room.

Jimenez had 21 of her team's 28 points in the first half, and finished with a game-high 35 points in defeat.

The Portland-State commit was sensational, scoring in every way possible to keep her team in the ball game.

Still, Grandview proved once again why the team continues to be ranked number one in Colorado.

The 24-point victory against the number four team in the state shows that the Wolves have begun to create some separation between themselves and several other top teams in the area.

Their only loss this entire season came in overtime to a team from Florida. They remain undefeated in Colorado.

This win pushes Grandview to a very impressive overall record of 18-1, as the Wolves get set to face crosstown rival Eaglecrest on Wednesday.

