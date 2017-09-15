No. 1 Holy Family rallies from 13-point halftime deficit to beat No. 5 Fort Morgan

No. 1 Holy Family comes back to beat No. 5 Fort Morgan on Friday, September 15. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - It looked like the trend would continue.

For the third week in a row, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A was in danger of losing.

But, after trailing No. 5 Fort Morgan 13-0 at halftime, the top ranked Holy Family Tigers stormed back in the second half to beat the Mustangs 16-13.

Fort Morgan got on the board first when Quarterback Isaac Linker connected with Grayson Garver on a beautiful, lofted touchdown pass to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.

The Mustangs controlled the tempo defensively in the first half, intercepting Holy Family QB Stone Samaras twice--including a long pick-6 from Linker just before halftime that ended up getting brought back due to a chop block on the return.

Still, it led to the second field goal on the day from Adam Cardona to make it 13-0 in favor of the visitors heading into the locker room.

Whatever the Holy Family coaches said during the break must have clicked.

The Tigers' special teams made a huge play to start the second half, forcing a Fort Morgan fumble on the opening kickoff.

That led to a short TD run from Mitchell Guyot to make it 13-7, and suddenly, Holy Family was right back in the game.

As was the story for most of the game, the defenses stayed locked in the rest of the way. But finally, Holy Family put together a strong drive to start the fourth quarter, capped off by a beautiful TD pass from Samaras to Kyle Helbig to give the home team the lead for good.

The score made it 14-13 Holy Family with just over seven minutes left to play. To the surprise of no one, the Tigers defense sealed the victory with a safety and one last defensive stop to end the game.

With the win, No. 1 Holy Family moves to 3-0 on the year, while Fort Morgan falls to 2-1.

