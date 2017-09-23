No. 1 Kent Denver sneaks by No. 3 La Junta

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

Saturday afternoon, the No. 1 Kent Denver Sundevils met the No. 3 La Junta Tigers at home for a Top 5 match-up.

In a low-scoring game, the two dueled on defense in order to keep their season record perfect.

First quarter, La Junta -- the defending 2A State Champions -- ran in the first touchdown of the game. Quarterback Jon Nuschy tossed to running back Zach Archuleta who followed his blockers into the end zone untouched for the 7-0 lead.

Kent Denver called back with a score their own just before the end of the first half. Sundevils' quarterback Joey Licht zinged one into the chest of Conrad Yost to tie the game 7-7 with 25 seconds on the clock in the first.

In the second, neither team was able to add another touchdown. The Tigers and the Sundevils were unable to reach the end zone, but were able to get to the quarterbacks and runners with ease limiting the amount of ball movement.

Kent's Willy Boatman had a big defensive game, getting to La Junta's quarterback twice shutting down any Tiger offensive threats.

Eventually the Sundevils would sail a field goal through the uprights with less than two minutes in the game.

Their final score would prove to be enough, Kent Denver remaining an undefeated 4-0.

