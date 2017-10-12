No. 1 Mead football pulls away in 4th quarter to beat Frederick, stay perfect

Mead and Frederick meet before the game for the opening coin toss on Thursday, October 12. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - Frederick did a lot of things very well Thursday night. But it takes a near perfect performance to beat the still perfect Mead Mavericks.

After the Warriors battled back to cut the deficit to just four points, No. 1 Mead pulled away in the 4th quarter to beat Frederick 36-17 and improve to 7-0 on the year.

Per usual, Tyler Keys and Nathan Mackey led the way offensively for the Mavericks.

Keys had three total touchdowns on the night, including a 40-yard run and a 29-yard dart through the air to Dom Esters.

Esters just got a foot in bounds to make it 21-3 in favor of the top ranked team in Class 3A in the second quarter.

However, in front of a great home crowd, the Warriors--who came into the game 5-1 overall--fought back.

James Jones and Matt Olson make for one of the best running back tandems in the state, and the two led Frederick down the field late in the second quarter.

A huge 4th down conversion from Jones set up an easy touchdown from Olson to make it 21-10 heading into the locker room.

That's when the Warriors defense started locking down. The unit gave its offense a chance to close the gap further, and quarterback Jake Green did just that.

The sophomore led his team down the field on an impressive drive, capped off by a one-yard plunge from Jacob Cole to make it just 21-17.

The Frederick defense once again came up with a huge stop, but it ended up being all for not after a gutsy fake punt call by Mead on 4th down.

In their own territory, the Mavericks pulled some trickery on the road as Derek Edwards took a pitch after the short snap and ran the ball all the way to the Frederick 20 yard line.

However, Mead couldn't capitalize, as a missed field goal brought the Frederick crowd into a frenzy.

The celebration wouldn't last long though, because the Mavericks defense came through with the play of the game when senior Evan Hansen forced a fumble and Jesus Encinas fell on the loose ball.

The turnover immediately led to a seemingly game-ending touchdown run by Mackey to make it 28-17 midway through the 4th.

The star running back would add one more score late, and Mead pulled away for the victory to remain unbeaten heading into a matchup with Holy Family next week.

With the loss, Frederick falls to 5-2 on the season.

© 2017 KUSA-TV