The Mead football team comes together before its game against Erie on Friday, October 27. (Photo: John Kuhrt)

KUSA - In maybe its toughest matchup of 2017, Mead showed that it is still the team to beat in 3A.

In a huge 9Preps Top 9 matchup, the No. 1 ranked Mavericks pulled away in the second half to beat No. 5 Erie 42-28.

With the win, Mead moved to a perfect 9-0 on the season, and clinched the Tri-Valley regular season conference title.

The top ranked team in the state had to overcome a huge performance from maybe the best running back in the state.

Erie junior Noah Roper finished with 219 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in defeat.

However, it still wasn't enough to beat the explosive Mead offense.

Nathan Mackey led the way with three touchdowns, Tyler Keys had two scores of his own and Jake Wachter had an 80-yard touchdown run in the win.

Next up, Mead will have another tough matchup against Berthoud to close the regular season.

While, Erie (7-2) closes out the year with a game against Frederick.

