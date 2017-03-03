No. 1 Regis hockey shuts out Resurrection Christian to advance to state title

Regis Jesuit and Resurrection High School square off in the Frozen Four at Magness Arena on Friday, March 3. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER--With a 4-0 shutout victory over No. 4 Resurrection Christian, No. 1 Regis Jesuit hockey now finds itself in a familiar place: the state championship.

The Raiders will look to earn their second straight title when they face off against the winner of Cherry Creek and Monarch this Monday.

Kyle Nelson started things off in the Frozen four for the top ranked team in the state, scoring on a power play goal in the first period.

Michael Baer continued that theme with a power play goal of his own in the second, and Regis took a 2-0 lead into the final period.

From there, the Raiders stayed in control at Denver's Magness Arena in front their large, passionate student section.

Rowan Barnes found the back of the net in the final minutes of the third period to essentially put the game away, and then he added another empty-netter just for good measure to seal the 4-0 victory over the Cougars.

Resurrection Christian finished the season with an impressive 18-4 overall record.

