No. 1 Rock Canyon powers past Columbine 75-26

It was no problem at all. That's what the No. 1 Rock Canyon Jaguars said after swiftly defeating the Columbine Rebels 75-26 on their home court Monday night.

The Jaguars came out with an attitude that they're the superior team, which was demonstrated seconds after the tip-off.

Rock Canyon's Nick Janedis got the ball right off the jump, sprinted down court, then slammed one down for the 2-0 lead to get the game going.

From there the No. 1 ranked team in 5A basketball took control of the game. Senior Tyson Gilbert was hot from the arch resulting in a game-high 26 points, while senior Sam Masten followed with 18 points of his own.

The Jaguars remain an undefeated 12-0 heading into Saturday's game against Dakota Ridge.

