No. 1 Valor Christian beats Lakewood to remain undefeated in 2017

Luke McCaffrey warms up at halftime of the Valor Christian-Lakewood game on Friday, October 13. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - There is still a clear separation between the defending state champs and everyone else in Class 5A.

No. 1 Valor Christian rolled to a 41-7 victory over Lakewood Friday afternoon to improve to 7-0 on the season.

The Tigers came into the game with an impressive 5-1 record, but the Eagles got out to a commanding 35-0 lead before Lakewood got on the board at the end of the third quarter for the first time.

Luke McCaffrey was sensational under center for Valor Christian, both through the air and on the ground.

He had 119 passing yards and one TD with his arm, but was even more impressive with his legs.

McCaffrey was showing off his speed in the pocket, scrambling through the Lakewood defense all day on his way to two scores on the ground.

Pierce Holley connected with Elias Borjas for the lone Tigers touchdown as the clock hit zero in the third quarter.

Valor took a 35-7 lead into the fourth, and then added another score late when Joshia Davis took a pitch from Blake Stenstrom for a seven-yard touchdown.

The Eagles take their perfect record into a matchup with Highlands Ranch next week, while the 5-2 Lakewood Tigers get set to take on Poudre.

