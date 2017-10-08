No. 2 Chatfield shuts out Golden in big win Friday

The No. 2 Chatfield Chargers posted 52 points in a huge offensive showing against the formerly 4-1 Golden Demons on Friday night.

The 4-1 Chargers are rolling through their season, riding a great deal of momentum following their win against their 5A rival the Columbine Rebels two weeks prior.

Running back Brandon Andersen rushed for 80 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, while Matthew Moon, Ben Frenette, and Malcolm Boyd all tallied scores of their own.

Chatfield will face Adams City next Friday, Oct. 13.

