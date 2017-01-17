No. 2 George Washington boys' basketball continues dominance with win over Far Northeast

George Washington beats Far Northeast 91-69 on Tuesday, January 17. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER-- The only thing that could slow down the ballin' brothers was the amount of free throws each team took Tuesday night.

In a game where there were 32 free throws shot in the first half alone, No. 2 George Washington cruised to a 91-69 victory over Far Northeast.

Once again, it was the siblings that dominated for the Patriots.

Brothers Calvin Fugett and Jon'il Fugett led the way with impressive performances to take their rivals out of the game from the start.

The pair is averaging about 33 points per game combined, and Tuesday was no different.

Jon'il especially had things going in the first half, as the younger brother--a junior-- was getting to the rim seemingly at will all game.

It was only 12-7 George Washington after the first quarter, but from that point on, it was all Patriots.

George Washington proved once again why it is the No. 2 ranked team in the state, as the Patriots jumped to 13-2 on the year with the win.

Their only in-state loss has come at the hands of No. 1 ThunderRidge.

