No. 2 Palmer Ridge beats Thomas Jefferson to move to 8-0

KUSA - 3A is turning into one of the most exciting classes in Colorado high school football.
And, Palmer Ridge is a big reason why. The Bears beat a good Thomas Jefferson team Friday night by a final score of 26-6 to improve to 8-0 on the season.
The Spartans put up a tough fight at All-City stadium against the No. 2 team in the state.
In the first quarter, Thomas Jefferson tied it up 6-6 on a beautiful 22-yard touchdown pass from Kahlil Clark to Jae'vin Douglas.
But from there, University of Arkansas quarterback commit Ty Evans and Palmer Ridge took control.
Against a stingy Spartans defense, Evans and a strong running game led the Bears to three touchdown drives to make it a 26-6 final.
Raef Ruel added two punch-in rushing scores, Evans took one in himself, and wide receiver Anthony Roberson II was sensational all game to help Palmer Ridge pull away.
With the loss, Thomas Jefferson drops to 6-2 on the season.
