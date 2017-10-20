No. 2 Palmer Ridge beats Thomas Jefferson to move to 8-0

Ty Evans warms up at halftime for Palmer Ridge in his team's game against Thomas Jefferson on Friday, October 20. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - 3A is turning into one of the most exciting classes in Colorado high school football.

And, Palmer Ridge is a big reason why. The Bears beat a good Thomas Jefferson team Friday night by a final score of 26-6 to improve to 8-0 on the season.

The Spartans put up a tough fight at All-City stadium against the No. 2 team in the state.

In the first quarter, Thomas Jefferson tied it up 6-6 on a beautiful 22-yard touchdown pass from Kahlil Clark to Jae'vin Douglas.

But from there, University of Arkansas quarterback commit Ty Evans and Palmer Ridge took control.

Against a stingy Spartans defense, Evans and a strong running game led the Bears to three touchdown drives to make it a 26-6 final.

Raef Ruel added two punch-in rushing scores, Evans took one in himself, and wide receiver Anthony Roberson II was sensational all game to help Palmer Ridge pull away.

With the loss, Thomas Jefferson drops to 6-2 on the season.

