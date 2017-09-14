No. 2 Ponderosa impresses in 49-0 win over Gateway

Ponderosa Quarterback Sterling Ostdahl takes the shotgun snap in his team's win over Gateway. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - If it weren't for defending champion Pine Creek, Ponderosa would without a doubt look like the best team in the state in class 4A.

The No. 2 ranked team in our 9Preps Top 9 looked nearly unbeatable in its dominating 49-0 victory over Gateway Thursday night.

With the win, the Mustangs improved to 3-0 on the season.

Running Back Jevon Glover and Quarterback Sterling Ostdahl made for quite the 1-2 scoring punch. When Glover wasn't running to the end zone, Ostdahl was finding open receivers left and right, connecting with Chris Shaw (who had a ridiculous one-handed TD), Jaren Whitehead and Kade Ongna for multiple touchdowns in the first half as Ponderosa took a 49-0 lead into the locker room.

What's one common denominator among all those guys? They're all seniors, which means that the Mustangs have both the talent and experience to be a serious threat for the 4A state title in 2017.

