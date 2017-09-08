No. 3 Bennett takes down No. 1 ranked defending state champ Strasburg

Bennett and Strasburg shake hands after the Tigers beat the defending state champs on Friday, September 8. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - Make no mistake about it. There's a new top team in 1A high school football.

Less than a year after Strasburg went undefeated on its way to a state title, the Bennett Tigers went on the road and beat the defending state champions in convincing fashion, 37-14.

It was a bit of sweet revenge.

"Ever since we lost to them last year on our home field, I've had them marked on my calendar," Bennett Senior Quarterback Rocky Lechman said. "Ever since I saw them get their rings, we were hungry to get that win."

No. 3 Bennett had a great start to silence the Indians crowd early. In the first quarter, Running Back Mason Wakeham found a seam in the Strasburg defense and ran 49 yards to the end zone for the first score of the game.

After a two-point conversion, it was 8-0 Tigers.

In similar fashion, Lechman got loose in the second quarter and took it himself 68 yards to the house to give Bennett a 16-0 advantage.

But, Strasburg--who came into the game on a state-high 14-game winning streak--wouldn't fold easily.

Quarterback Carson Spence led his team on an impressive touchdown drive right before the half to make it 16-8 heading into the break. The series included a monstrous 4th and 11 conversion that set up a TD pass from Spence to Jake Miller.

Unfortunately for the Indians, the momentum didn't carry over to the second half.

From there, it was all Bennett. Jesse Rodriguez broke free for a long score to start the fourth quarter that made it a 3-score game in favor of the visitors.

Lechman added one more quarterback-keeper as an an exclamation point to give him two rushing touchdowns on the night.

After their big win over the state champs, Bennett will look to stay undefeated with a win next week over Ellicott. Whereas, Strasburg will look to get back on track when the team takes on University.

