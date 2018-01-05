No. 3 Chaparral boys' basketball holds off No. 4 Denver East in top 5 showdown

Junior Joseph Dalton led Chaparral with 25 points in the team's top 5 win over Denver East on Friday, January 5. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

DENVER - Almost a year later to the day, Chaparral and Denver East were once again in a fantastic battle in front of a packed crowd. This time, Chap got its revenge, holding off the Angels 81-76 in a thrilling top 5 showdown.

Junior Joseph Dalton led the way for the Wolverines with 25 points, many of which came off of 3-pointers, helping No. 3 Chaparral get a big win at the Thunder Dome to improve to 9-2 on the year.

Chap has still not lost a game to an in-state opponent this season.

The Wolverines led most of the way, but CU commit Daylen Kountz helped the Angels rally from a 9-point halftime deficit to cut the Chaparral lead to just 2 at one point in the fourth quarter.

Still, his game-high 28 points weren't enough for No. 4 Denver East to complete the comeback.

The game got somewhat controversial down the stretch in what ended up being a whistle-happy fourth quarter from the referees.

Chaparral's two primary big men--Ronnie Degray iii and Bryce Matthews--both fouled out late in the game. Matthews' 5th foul was especially puzzling, as he received a technical for taunting after slamming home an alley-oop dunk with minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Still, the Wolverines were able to calm the storm that was Kountz and junior Kwane Marble--who finished with 20 points on the night--and escape with the victory.

This marked the second straight year that the two schools had played in a close game. Last year on Jan. 6, it was East that went into Chaparral and pulled off the road win, 78-72.

With both teams ranked and loaded with talent, it's certainly possible they could meet again later this year in the state playoffs.

