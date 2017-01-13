No. 3 Golden bounces back after slow start to defeat Littleton

(Photo: KUSA)

LITTLETON - The No. 3 Golden Demons bounced back after a slow first quarter start to defeat Littleton 60-31 Friday evening.

The Lions took a 10-7 lead after the first quarter thanks to some forced turnovers and great shooting. Captain Katherine Puchino got the momentum going when she nailed a three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining on the clock, and Susan Puchino and Rebekah Sandstrom followed her lead. Mae Cosgrove also nailed a buzzer beater at the end of the first to keep the Lions ahead.

But Golden was able to regroup and came back in force. The Demons held the Lions to just four points in the second quarter, while putting up 16 of their own. They would outscore Littleton in the third and fourth quarters as well behind Golden junior Makena Prey, who led both teams with 32 points on the night.

The Demons improved to 12-1 on the season, and will face Green Mountain next Wednesday. The loss drops Littleton to 8-4. The Lions will have to recover quickly, as they travel to take on Vista Peak on Saturday.

Watch the video for extended highlights from the Golden versus Littleton girls' basketball game, and tune in to the Sunday morning Prep Rally for more action.

