No. 3 Mead pulls away to beat No. 8 Longmont

Mead and Longmont meet before the opening coin toss on Friday, September 22. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - The home team kept clawing back but eventually couldn't stop the incredible offense of the visitors.

Then again, no one's been able to stop the Mead offense this year. The Trojans were only able to slow them down, more so than any other team in the state thus far.

After a gritty Longmont comeback, the No. 3 ranked Mead Mavericks pulled away for good in the second half to beat the No. 8 ranked Trojans 38-14.

It's the first time the Mavs have scored fewer than 40 points this season.

They got their first points Friday night with a bit of luck. After the Trojans got good field position thanks to a great kickoff return, Longmont QB Oakley Dehning saw a snap sail well over his head deep in Mead territory.

Mavericks senior Evan Hansen was there in a flash to scoop the ball up and take it all the way to the other end zone for a quick 7-0 lead.

From there, the home fans got to see the Mead offensive force that's been lighting up the state.

Quarterback Tyler Keys threw a gorgeous TD pass to Dominic Esters, and running back Jake Wachter followed that up with a long score of his own to make it 21-0 Mead in the first quarter.

On homecoming though, Longmont would fight its way back to give the packed crowd something to cheer about.

After a long touchdown run made it 21-6, Dehning led a great drive just before the half, capped off by an incredible shake and bake touchdown run on 4th down. After the two-point conversion, it was 21-14 at the break.

From there, it was all Mead.

Running back Nathan tacked on a score, Keys ran to the end zone this time for his second touchdown of the day, and the Mavericks added a late field goal to finish off the 38-14 victory.

With the win, Mead improved to 4-0, while Longmont dropped its third game in a row to fall to 1-3.

