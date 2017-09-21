No. 3 Windsor football holds off Greeley West in 17-7 win

The Windsor football team huddles after its 17-7 win over Greeley West on Thursday, September 21. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - After a couple of early touchdowns, No. 3 Windsor let its stingy defense lead the way to a 17-7 win over Greeley West Thursday night.

The Wizards put up two quick scores in the first quarter to make it 14-0, and proceeded to shut out Greeley West the rest of the way until the fourth quarter.

To their credit, the Spartans defense was doing everything it could on the other side to keep its team in the ball game.

On a 4th down late in the third quarter, the momentum shifted. Greeley West safety Carter Bruning laid a crushing hit on a Windsor receiver to knock the ball free and force an incompletion to turn the ball over on downs. The play seemed to breath life into Spartans sideline.

After that, Greeley West put together a nice drive in front of its home crowd, capped off by 7-yard touchdown run from running back Derek West out of the Wildcat to make it 14-7 early in the fourth quarter.

But, Windsor QB Connor Apodaca came right back and put together a nice clock-eating drive to get his team in field goal range.

Then, Julia Broghammer essentially put the game away for good. One of just a handful of girl football players in the state, the senior connected on a huge field goal to make it 17-7 Wizards with just three and a half minutes to go. It was Broghammer's first made field goal attempt of the season.

"It was really great," she said. "It felt really nice to make one tonight. It made it a 10-point lead, and chances are, they're not coming back from that."

She was right. On the next possession, the Windsor defense came through once again to completely erase any hope of a Greeley West miracle rally.

Junior defensive back Darren Peeples picked off a long pass to give the Wizards the ball back with under two minutes to go.

Windsor ran out the clock, holding on to the 17-7 victory and improving to 3-1 on the season.

