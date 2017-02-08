No. 4 Eaglecrest gets its revenge with impressive home victory over No. 5 Grandview

Eaglecrest gets its revenge on Grandview on Wednesday, February 8. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

AURORA--There would be no thrilling Grandview comeback this time. Eaglecrest got its revenge.

Less than one month after the Wolves stormed back to beat the Raptors with a last-second bucket, Eaglecrest was in control the entire night in its home gym Wednesday.

Although unlike before, the Raptors stayed in control, winning by a score of 56-43 to avenge its heartbreaking loss earlier this season.

On January 13 at Grandview High School, the home team came all the way back from a 20-point deficit to stun rival Eaglecrest.

One had to think that game was on the mind of Raptors star Colbey Ross in front of the packed crowd Wednesday.

Ross calmly led his team with 22 points on the night, and fellow senior Ikenna Ozor was a huge spark in the second half as the Raptors pulled away late for their eighth straight victory.

While the January defeat probably left a great sting at the time, it might prove to be the turning point for this Raptors team that is currently ranked fourth in the state in 5A.

Since that loss, Eaglecrest has gone undefeated, as the school has just four more games before playoff time.

