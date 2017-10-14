No. 4 Windsor beats No. 7 Monarch in 4A 9Preps Top 9 showdown

Windsor celebrates after its win over Monarch on Friday, October 13. (Photo: Jeff Dressel)

KUSA - The Wizards saved all their magic for the 4th quarter.

Trailing 17-14 after the third, No. 4 Windsor scored 21 unanswered points in the 4th to hand No. 7 Monarch its first loss of the season, 35-17.

It was the ground attack that put Windsor over the top. The Wizards rushed for a total of 234 yards.

Noah Montague had two touchdowns, and Isaiah Salazar put up 74 yards and a score himself to help Windsor pull away late.

A big play on special teams helped Monarch take the lead in the third quarter.

A blocked punt set up an easy score from Max Laychack to give the Coyotes a 17-14 lead.

Justin Kiss had the other touchdown for Monarch in the second quarter, and led the way on the ground, per usual.

It looked like the Coyotes would pull out another gritty victory over a tough 4A team, but Windsor proved to be too much in the 4th quarter.

Both teams are now 6-1 on the year, as Monarch looks to bounce back against Mountain View and Windsor will go on the road to take on Greeley Central next week.

