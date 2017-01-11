No. 5 D'Evelyn girls' basketball uses huge second quarter to get past No. 9 Valor Christian

The D'Evelyn Jaguars draw up a play in a huge road win against Valor Christian in a top 10 matchup on Wednesday, January 11. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

HIGHLANDS RANCH--The top 10 matchup between No. 5 D'Evelyn and No. 9 Valor Christian was decided in one quarter.

After the two teams were knotted up at 15 a piece at the end of the first quarter, it was the second quarter that belonged to the visiting Jaguars.

D'Evelyn outscored Valor 20-6, as the team went on to win by a final score of 70-62.

The Eagles got back in the game with a strong second half from Tess Boade, who ended up with 18 points on the night.

Still, her effort wasn't enough to get past the dynamic duo of Angi Reed and Jill Smith of D'Evelyn.

Both girls were dominating all game, helping the Jaguars get a huge road win against the two-time defending state champion in girls' 4A basketball.

