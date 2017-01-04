No. 5 Eaglecrest boys' basketball holds on to beat Overland in 5A state title rematch

AURORA--This game sure felt like a state championship rematch.
Playing against each other for the first time since the 5A title game last march, Overland and No. 5 Eaglecrest put on quite the show in front of a packed gym at Overland High School.
However, this time it was the Raptors that came out with a victory.
Behind another impressive performance from Pepperdine commit Colbey Ross, Eaglecrest avenged last year's loss with a 64-55 road win on Wednesday night.
Eaglecrest was in control for most of the contest, but a late push by Overland in the second half made things pretty interesting.
The Trailblazers were down by 13 at the break, but trimmed that deficit to 7 by the end of the third quarter.
In the final quarter, Overland kept cutting into the Eaglecrest lead thanks to the play of Goy Wang--who led the team with 17 points.
However, it seemed like every time the Trailblazers got back in it, the Raptors would respond with a huge bucket from either Ross or Xaiv'ion Jackson.
In the end, the Raptors were too much, as they improved to 7-2 on the year with the win.
Meanwhile, Overland is now 3-6 overall.
Copyright 2016 KUSA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs