No. 5 Eaglecrest boys' basketball holds on to beat Overland in 5A state title rematch

Nick Hehemann, KUSA 11:41 PM. MST January 04, 2017

AURORA--This game sure felt like a state championship rematch. 

Playing against each other for the first time since the 5A title game last march, Overland and No. 5 Eaglecrest put on quite the show in front of a packed gym at Overland High School. 

However, this time it was the Raptors that came out with a victory. 

Behind another impressive performance from Pepperdine commit Colbey Ross, Eaglecrest avenged last year's loss with a 64-55 road win on Wednesday night. 

Eaglecrest was in control for most of the contest, but a late push by Overland in the second half made things pretty interesting. 

The Trailblazers were down by 13 at the break, but trimmed that deficit to 7 by the end of the third quarter. 

In the final quarter, Overland kept cutting into the Eaglecrest lead thanks to the play of Goy Wang--who led the team with 17 points. 

However, it seemed like every time the Trailblazers got back in it, the Raptors would respond with a huge bucket from either Ross or Xaiv'ion Jackson. 

In the end, the Raptors were too much, as they improved to 7-2 on the year with the win. 

Meanwhile, Overland is now 3-6 overall. 

