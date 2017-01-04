No. 5 Eaglecrest boys' basketball holds on to beat Overland in 5A state title rematch

Eaglecrest beats Overland in the 5A boys' state title rematch on Wednesday, January 4. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

AURORA--This game sure felt like a state championship rematch.

Playing against each other for the first time since the 5A title game last march, Overland and No. 5 Eaglecrest put on quite the show in front of a packed gym at Overland High School.

However, this time it was the Raptors that came out with a victory.

Behind another impressive performance from Pepperdine commit Colbey Ross, Eaglecrest avenged last year's loss with a 64-55 road win on Wednesday night.

Eaglecrest was in control for most of the contest, but a late push by Overland in the second half made things pretty interesting.

The Trailblazers were down by 13 at the break, but trimmed that deficit to 7 by the end of the third quarter.

In the final quarter, Overland kept cutting into the Eaglecrest lead thanks to the play of Goy Wang--who led the team with 17 points.

However, it seemed like every time the Trailblazers got back in it, the Raptors would respond with a huge bucket from either Ross or Xaiv'ion Jackson.

In the end, the Raptors were too much, as they improved to 7-2 on the year with the win.

Meanwhile, Overland is now 3-6 overall.

