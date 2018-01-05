No. 5 ThunderRidge takes down No. 7 George Washington 52-48

A match-up of top ten teams went down to the final minute Friday night as the No. 5 ranked ThunderRidge Grizzlies outlasted No. 7 George Washington 52-48 in Highlands Ranch.
George Washington forward Mo Diallo tallied a game-high 18 points.
The Grizzlies were led by Tyson Cruickshank's 10 points.
Take a look at highlights from a big Colorado boys basketball regular season match-up.
© 2018 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs