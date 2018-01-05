KUSA
No. 5 ThunderRidge takes down No. 7 George Washington 52-48

George Washington vs ThunderRidge basketball

KUSA 10:46 PM. MST January 05, 2018

A match-up of top ten teams went down to the final minute Friday night as the No. 5 ranked ThunderRidge Grizzlies outlasted No. 7 George Washington 52-48 in Highlands Ranch.

George Washington forward Mo Diallo tallied a game-high 18 points.

The Grizzlies were led by Tyson Cruickshank's 10 points.

Take a look at highlights from a big Colorado boys basketball regular season match-up. 

